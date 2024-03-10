TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays

    Share

    Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

    On Saturday, the Toronto franchise announced it has agreed to terms with Votto on a minor league contract, inviting the first-baseman to spring training this year. The terms of the deal were not revealed.

    The following day, Votto commemorated the news by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram from when he was an infant. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a bib with the words 'I’m a little Blue Jay’ sprawled on the front with the team’s logo underneath.

    “I have wanted to play here since I was wearing a #BlueJays bib,” Votto said in a statement shared on X via the Blue Jays’ page.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Joey Votto (@joeyvotto)

    The 40-year-old continued to express his long-running support for the Jays by highlighting pivotal moments throughout the team’s career, like the time when the Jays beat the Atlanta Braves on the road to secure the 1992 World Series Championship win and then winning the series again the year after when Joe Carter hit his walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies.

    “Those were the most exciting moments of my childhood,” Votto said. “The idea that I’m back with the opportunity, that I’m possibly going to be part of the team down the road that has championship aspirations … it’s a dream.”

    The first-baseman from Toronto joins the Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. He is a six-time National League All-Star, an NL MVP, a Hank Aaron Award winner and a Gold Glove-winning first baseman.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada

    Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News