Joey Votto agrees to non-roster invite with hometown Blue Jays
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.
Votto, a fan favourite in Cincinnati, was named NL MVP in 2010 after hitting .324 with 37 home runs, 113 runs batted in and 106 runs scored.
He made six all-star appearances, most recently in 2018.
A career .294 hitter, Votto hit .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023 before parting ways with the Reds and becoming a free agent.
Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he is looking forward to working his way back into Major League Baseball wearing the uniform of his hometown team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024
