Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas

After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.

The Toronto rapper announced the news to an audience of nearly 20,000 fans during the second night of his ‘It Was All A Blur’ tour at Toyota Centre on Sept. 18.

“I'm excited to share this tonight, I had to make it official first but for a long time I’ve been trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live – where I belong – outside of Toronto,” he can be heard saying in a video uploaded to Instagram.

“After all these years, I found me a place in Houston,” he continues, met with a round of applause and cheers from the crowd.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was born in Toronto and has owned a house in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood since 2015. The two-acre property was initially purchased for $6.7 million, and Ontario-based luxury home designer Ferris Rafauli custom-designed and built the house. In 2019, fans got a glimpse into Graham’s Toronto home after he took to Instagram to share videos of the interior.

The rapper has not said he is selling his Toronto property.