TORONTO -- Drake has taken to Instagram to show off what the inside of his multi-million dollar Bridle Path mega-mansion looks like.

The Toronto rapper posted three videos of his luxury home on Wednesday, showing a portion of what appears to be a living room and a kitchen.

The lavish living area features grey and tan coloured couches with a multitude of pillows, a piano and a roaring fireplace. Hanging from the ceiling is a large chandelier.

Fans also got a small glimpse of the artist’s kitchen, which appears to have marble countertops and a large island. In the video, Drake can also be seen singing and dancing in a mirror's reflection.

Drake purchased the two-acre property on Park Lane Circle in 2015 for $6.7 million and hired Ontario-based luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli to create his custom residence.

In September, he was granted special permission by the city to build fences twice as high as would otherwise be permitted due to security concerns. He has also spent more than $1 million on 20-foot trees to line the fences so that his property “fits in with the neighbourhood.”

The 35,000 sq. ft. home has an elevator, a 10-car garage, four guest bedrooms, an awards room, a piano room, a screening room, a gym, a basketball memorabilia room, and an indoor NBA regulation-size court.