TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear

    Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants.

    Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is on track to meet rising electricity demands through to 2035, but after that point the need will continue to skyrocket and Ontario needs to secure more power for the future.

    The Independent Electricity System Operator has said demand is set to increase 75 per cent by 2050.

    Lecce is looking to three sites that are owned by Ontario Power Generation and already zoned for electricity generation – Nanticoke in Haldimand County, Lambton in St. Clair and Wesleyville in Port Hope.

    Lecce is tasking OPG with starting discussions with the municipalities and First Nation communities about putting various forms of electricity generation there.

    Officials say this could include any form of generation, including nuclear or gas plants.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News