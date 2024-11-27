Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
It happened at a home near Lakeshore Road and Lorne Park Road in the early afternoon on Nov. 18.
The homeowner, an employee and a small child were at the home when two suspects posing as “local service employees” knocked on the front door, police said.
A short interaction followed after the victim answered the door before the two men, armed with guns, forced their way into the home and demanded valuables, police said.
The two adults were tied up and confined until a neighbour interrupted the robbery, police said, at which point the suspects fled to a waiting vehicle being operated by a third suspect.
The person who answered the door sustained minor injuries as a result of the robbery, police said.
Police said they were able to quickly identify two of the suspects through a “thorough investigation”
After executing three search warrants, police said, they found stolen property, narcotics and “offence-related property.”
Investigators tracked one suspect to a federal parole facility in Toronto, while another was arrested in Mississauga.
Police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Zain-Alaben Al-Khaleby of Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm; wearing a disguise with intent; two counts of possession of opioid; and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order.
El Farough Salih, a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with robbery with a firearm; 3 counts of failing to comply with the release order; two counts of possession of property obtained by crime; and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said that Salih was subject to GPS monitoring as part of his release conditions in relation to previous charges.
“This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid,” investigators said in their release.
Police are urging anyone with more information to contact investigators.
