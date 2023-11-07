Investigation into carjackings, armed robberies in Peel leads to arrest of 20 alleged street gang members: police

Peel police said several arrests have been made in connection with carjackings and armed robberies that have been tied to a “very well-known street gang” operating out of Brampton.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation dubbed “Project Sterling," which was launched by Peel Regional Police in early 2023.

According to police, eight adults and 12 youth are facing a combined 103 criminal charges related to the probe, including robbery with a firearm, assault, and attempted murder.

Deputy Chief Nick Milionvich said since 2019, 333 criminal charges have been laid against members of the alleged street gang, including 104 robberies, seven attempted murders, and 41 stolen auto and property incidents.

“The robberies they committed were often violent. They were often armed when they committed those robberies,” Milionvich said Tuesday.

“This project and the work of the team… has made an impact in our community safety.”

He said since “disrupting and dismantling” the group, Peel has seen a reduction in the number of carjackings.

“Thankfully we are enjoying an 11 per cent reduction… which isn’t on trend with a lot of the other communities in the GTA,” Milionvich said.

“We have also seen a reduction in pharmacy robberies, which was another crime that this group was involved in.”

Police would not provide the name of the alleged street gang but said it has a “well-documented criminal history” with Peel Regional Police.

“This gang was actively recruiting young persons to commit the robberies and would compensate them accordingly,” Det.-Const. Tara Farrow, the lead investigator of Project Sterling, told reporters Tuesday.

“Participation in the robberies was also accomplished through intimidation, threats and other means.”

Farrow noted that alleged gang members responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton used the same vehicle to carry out a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Weston Collegiate Institute in Toronto, injuring a student.

She said with the assistance of Peel police, investigators in Toronto laid 10 criminal charges in connection with that incident, including attempted murder.

As part of Project Sterling, police said two firearms with ammunition were seized along with six imitation firearms and multiple edged weapons.

Six vehicles, valued at approximately $125,000, were also recovered.