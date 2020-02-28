TORONTO -- Snow has started to blanket the city of Toronto and has already caused a number of collisions in York Region following a snow squall warning by Environment Canada.

The weather agency put out the warning Friday afternoon and warned of “brief and intense snowfall” this evening.

“At this point, it seems very likely this band will impact the afternoon/evening commute in the Golden Horseshoe from Oshawa to Hamilton,” the national weather agency said.

The weather system mostly affecting commuters north of the city. GO Transit announcing on Twitter that it was forced to cancel service from Aurora to Union stations due to “whiteout conditions.”

“GO shuttle will take passengers from Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations to the Hwy 407 Terminal and passengers at Downsview may use their GO fare at staffed entrances at TTC.”

Service from Union Station to Bradford is also being affected as trains hold downtown due to whiteout conditions near the Rutherford GO Station.

At this point, no routes along the TTC have been affected by the snow.

The snowfall north of the city is making for slick conditions, especially on Highway 404. One vehicle actually slid off the roadway when the driver was attempting to change lanes.

“She was on all season tires so when she tried to change lanes she hydroplaned off the road,” Yusuf Tozagan, a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the driver, told CTV News Toronto.

No injuries were reported.

York Regional Police said in a tweet Friday evening that they are responding to a number of vehicle collisions in the area.

COLLISIONS on the go:

Alamo Heights & Brookside w/Yonge St #RichmondHill single vehicle collision

Rutherford & Greenock Dr #Vaughan - damage only

Netherford & Major Mack #Vaughan 2 vehicles - minor injuries reported

6316 Rutherford #Vaughan - 2 vehicles minor injuries

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 28, 2020

Environment Canada said the weather system could produce “quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour” and “sudden reductions to visibility” due to heavy snow.

“The timing of this snowfall may potentially lengthen afternoon commute times significantly. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination,” the travel advisory read.

Flurries are expected to end at around midnight.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C on Friday, but it will feel closer to -14 C with the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Saturday along with a high of -5 C.