Insurance claims for Toronto auto thefts up 561 per cent since 2018 as claims in Ontario surpass $1 billion
Insurance claims due to auto theft have skyrocketed in the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario over the past few years, new data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (ICB) shows.
Numbers released by the organization Tuesday show that auto theft claims in Toronto jumped from a little over $56 million in 2018 to nearly $372 million in 2023, an increase of 561 per cent.
That closely matches the increase across the province, with auto theft claims topping $1 billion in Ontario last year for the first time, a 524 per cent increase compared to five years ago.
"Auto theft is a national emergency," Insurance Bureau of Canada Vice President Amanda Dean said in a release.
Toronto continued to top the list of Ontario cities when it comes to the total value of auto theft claims. It was followed by Brampton, whose claims jumped 719 per cent since 2018 to reach more than $93 million last year. Mississauga jumped 533 per cent to reach nearly $90 million worth of claims, while claims jumped 789 per cent in Vaughan to just over $62 million, and 989 per cent in Markham to $43.6 million.
However many other cities also showed huge jumps in claims, even if the total value was lower.
The total value of auto theft claims in Whitby jumped more than 20 times from $512,751 in 2018 to more than $12 million in 2023 – a staggering increase of 2,269 per cent. Claims in Pickering jumped more than 10 times from 802,520 in 2018 to nearly $11 million last year. Milton, Markham, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Ajax also claims jump by more than 800 per cent over that five year period.
In an interview with CP24, she said cooperation is required across multiple sectors to combat the problem.
"It's going to take a whole-of-society approach," Dean said. "Everybody's got to come to the table. Everybody's going to work towards the solutions when it comes toward combating auto theft."
She praised the federal and provincial governments for rolling out plans to specifically combat auto theft and said there's more that can be done by other stakeholders.
"There is certainly more that we can all do, insurers as well," Dean said. "We want to keep raising the alarm bells. We want to keep sharing the data that we have, and we want to keep incentivizing insurance customers to help protect themselves. Manufacturers also have a big role to play in coming to the table with these discussions as well."
Police services across the GTA have expressed concern over the past year about increasingly violent auto thefts. They have warned that the crime has become a sophisticated industry which sees hundreds of vehicles stolen in the province for export to foreign markets, with the proceeds funding other sorts of criminal activity.
Police announced in April that they had recovered nearly 600 stolen vehicles from shipping containers in the Port of Montreal over the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation. Most of them had been stolen from the GTA.
The ICB Is calling for a national action plan which includes measures that make it more difficult to transport an export stolen cars.
Toronto Top Stories
-
FEATURE REPORT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
12-hour days, burnout and lower wages: Ontario nurse says staff shortage getting worse
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, pleads guilty in sports betting case
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud on Tuesday and admitted to stealing nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off sports betting debts.
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
-
Heading to downtown Montreal for the Grand Prix? You might want to leave your car at home
The Formula One Grand Prix is kicking off in Montreal, and city officials are asking anyone thinking of heading downtown this weekend to leave their car at home.
-
Feature Report
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
OPP investigating after man found deceased next to e-bicycle on road east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man, who was found on the side of the road next to an e-bicycle east of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
-
B.C. school district apologizes for asking students, 'Should Israel exist?'
The Burnaby School District superintendent has issued an apology and launched an investigation after a Grade 6/7 class was presented with a question regarding the existence of Israel.
Kitchener
-
Fixed or variable mortgage rate: Local brokers weigh in on which you should choose
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
Location of pro-Palestine encampment leads to U of G being fined $20k per day
The University of Guelph says it’s being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance as a pro-Palestine encampment continues to obstruct the evacuation pathway from a university building.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
London
-
Community digging in its heels as deadline passes to save Durham's inpatient beds
Durham's inpatient beds are gone — all 10 of them have been moved to neighbouring hospitals, as of Monday.
-
'We all do the same job!' IMT workers in Ingersoll on strike for wage parity
All 208 Unionized workers at IMT Defence in Ingersoll say they are striking “for the next generation.” The members of United Steel Workers Local 2918 voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.
-
London police officer recognized for sharing mental health journey
A London police officer has been recognized by the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) for sharing his mental health journey.
Windsor
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
Fight between brothers leads to assault charge
Chatham-Kent police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with assault after a fight with his brother.
-
Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue reopens after fire
An early morning fire turned into an inconvenience for shoppers when they showed up to the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Jewelry thieves use distraction tactics to steal from unsuspecting victims
Police urge residents to be cautious around strangers after several reports of distraction thefts involving suspects stealing jewelry from unsuspecting victims.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Variable to Fixed: Simcoe County mortgage brokers advice in an unstable market
Mortgage brokers across Simcoe County have shifted their advice, recommending fixed versus variable mortgage rates, as high prices rival those in the Greater Toronto Area, and the region experiences unprecedented growth.
-
Series of break-ins at Barrie waterfront condo complex under investigation
Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a waterfront condo complex in downtown Barrie that took place over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT As millions of mortgages come up for renewal, how can you save money? Winnipeg brokers weigh in
As mortgage renewals surge across the country, CTV News Winnipeg asked several mortgage brokers in Winnipeg what residents should consider when refinancing a mortgage.
-
Winnipeg murder trial hears killer hospitalized numerous times for mental health
A Winnipeg murder trial has heard an admitted serial killer has a history of mental illness, including depression and thoughts of suicide.
-
Tornado watch issued for part of northwestern Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Some Maritime mortgage holders anxiously await Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cocaine seized from vehicle travelling near Cobequid Pass toll plaza: N.S. RCMP
A man from Halifax has been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.
-
Moncton marks 10 years since shooting of RCMP officers
Dozens of people came to the RCMP memorial at Moncton’s Honour Garden Tuesday morning to pay their respects to the city’s fallen heroes.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Edmonton
-
McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton
One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Get a second opinion': Edmonton mortgage brokers offer advice amid rising tide of renewals
More than two million Canadians will have to renew their mortgages in the next couple years and many will face a steep rise in their payments.
Calgary
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Calgarians up for mortgage renewal brace for looming BoC interest rate decision
While the hope of an impending interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday could ease the blow for Calgary mortgage borrowers, a higher rate awaits the vast majority of those with a fixed rate who are soon to renew their agreement.
-
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
-
Majority of Calgarians feel city moving in wrong direction: poll
A new public opinion poll shows the majority of Calgarians aren't happy with recent decisions from city hall.
Regina
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation of former gov't house leader
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. researchers studying eyes for early signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new study by University of Saskatchewan researchers hopes to find early diagnostic indications of Alzheimer’s through routine eye exams.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
Police deal with 2 impaired driving crashes in 20 minutes in Mission, B.C.
Two serious crashes involving suspected impaired drivers happened within a 20-minute span in Mission, B.C., this weekend, according to local Mounties.
-
Vancouver home sales fall nearly 20 per cent in May as inventory continues to climb
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in May fell 19.9 per cent from the previous year as more new properties continued to hit the market.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.
-
Vancouver home sales fall nearly 20 per cent in May as inventory continues to climb
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in May fell 19.9 per cent from the previous year as more new properties continued to hit the market.