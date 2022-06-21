Increasing demand for gender-affirming surgeries in Canada
Increasing demand for gender-affirming surgeries in Canada
Experts say the wait lists for gender-affirming surgeries in Canada is growing, with some procedures requiring patients wait more than five years.
The Women’s College Hospital in Toronto became the first public institution in Canada to offer specialized surgeries in 2019 through its Transition Related Surgical Program. Before that, patients would have to go to a private clinic in Montreal, the United States, or overseas.
“Even now, about a third of transition-related surgeries are occurring outside of the province,” VP of Strategy and Quality at Women’s College Jack Woodman said.
The wait for top surgery - breast augmentation or chest masculinization - can be anywhere from 12 months to two years, experts say. The wait for vaginoplasties can be up to 65 months.
“I always like to emphasize that not all trans people want or require surgery. It’s really important to acknowledge that. But for those that do, it can be life-saving,” Woodman said.
This was the case for 27-year-old Toronto resident Amelia Smith, who has finished recuperating from a gender-affirming surgery performed in May 2021.
“I’d like to see a rise in provincial funding go along with that” she said. “Because that’s really what’s limiting things right now.”
Woodman says a lack of data for the trans and non-binary community is part of the problem in getting funding for transition related surgery.
And beyond that, they’d like to see not just surgery, but a full range of health services for the community.
“What folks need to remember is that one of the biggest issues in health-care for trans and non-binary people is the stigma and discrimination,” he said. “It’s that - walking into your doctors office, you feel welcome and comfortable to share what your situation is, what your health-care issues are. These are things that we really have to work on.”
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health provides a list of resources for individuals experiencing a crisis.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
London
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Restaurants seek more time before ditching plastics
First it was lockdowns, then inflation, and now many in the restaurant and hospitality industry are facing another challenge — how to replace single use plastics with something more environmentally friendly without having to hike prices too much.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow
-
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
'It's unending:' Ottawa doctor says shortages are creating burnout
Fifteen minutes after the Meadowlands Family Health Centre opened its doors Tuesday morning, family physician Dr. Barry Dworkin was already staring at appointments with roughly 20 patients.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
Windsor
-
Hot jobs: Windsor workers brave sweltering heat
While most of us are finding ways to cool down amid the first heat wave of the summer, first responders are running towards the heat.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healing
The return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Windsor breaks temperature record during summer heat wave
On the first day of summer Tuesday, the City of Windsor broke a temperature record.
Barrie
-
Dirt bike rider fleeing police gets stuck in a farmer's field: OPP
Provincial police say a man attempting to flee officers on a dirt bike turned into a farmer's field and got stuck - in the dirt.
-
Hot, humid conditions create poor air quality
The hot and humid conditions are creating "elevated pollution levels" Tuesday across parts of the region.
-
Traffic stop in Orillia leads to drug-related charges for three people
Three Simcoe County residents face several charges after police say they seized suspected cocaine after stopping a vehicle for not having proper headlights in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
Calgary
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies
The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd heard testimony that her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job
Unvaccinated BC Ferries workers are being allowed back on the job, raising hopes they could help alleviate the staffing issues that have forced a number of recent sailing cancellations.
-
Have you seen Harry? This life-sized fibreglass horse was stolen from outside of a B.C. business in broad daylight
A life-sized fibreglass horse that a Kelowna, B.C., business owner describes as a local icon and part of the family was stolen Monday, loaded into a U-Haul in broad daylight.
Edmonton
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
Drink less alcohol, eat fewer bananas outside to keep mosquitoes away: expert
After a slow start to mosquito season, Edmontonians are being warned of the imminent return of the summer menace.