Impaired driving charges laid after pedestrian killed, several others injured in Toronto crash

A 26-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed, and several others were injured in a downtown collision Friday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wellington Street and University Avenue for reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving pedestrians.

Police said a 26-year-old man was operating a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Wellington Avenue West, while a 53-year-old man was operating a 2022 Honda CRV northbound on University Avenue and a 49-year-old man was operating a 2020 Toyota Corolla northbound on University Avenue.

The 26-year-old man allegedly drove through the intersection on a red traffic light and collided with the Honda and Toyota, police said.

Two pedestrians were also struck during the collision.

A 26-year-old male pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 32-year-old male pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported to hospital.

Occupants of the Honda and the Toyota were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a total of seven people to hospital.

Nitan Thakur, 26, of Toronto was arrested in connection with the incident and faces six charges, including impaired operation causing death and bodily harm, over 80 operation causing death and bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

Thakur was set to appear in court on Saturday. The charges have not been proven.

Police are asking anyone with information or security or dash camera footage to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).