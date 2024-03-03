TORONTO
Toronto

    • Impaired driver crashes into light post, another vehicle in York: police

    Police say that an impaired driver cashed into a light post in a two vehicle collision Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Police say that an impaired driver cashed into a light post in a two vehicle collision Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
    Share

    An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a light post in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night, according to police.

    Police say that just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the Eglinton Avenue and Black Creek Drive area in York.

    According to police, one person was arrested for impaired driving, and there were no reports of injuries. The light post was damaged, they said.

    Westbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue are currently closed while the light post gets repaired, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News