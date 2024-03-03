Impaired driver crashes into light post, another vehicle in York: police

An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a light post in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night, according to police.

Police say that just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the Eglinton Avenue and Black Creek Drive area in York.

According to police, one person was arrested for impaired driving, and there were no reports of injuries. The light post was damaged, they said.

Westbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue are currently closed while the light post gets repaired, police say.