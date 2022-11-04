'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
Up to 55,000 education workers are set to participate in a provincewide strike Friday, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area.
The workers, who belong to The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), will be picketing at MPPs’ offices, and other government offices and locations across the province, including a large picket at Queen’s Park in Toronto.
Toronto police is warning the public to expect traffic delays in the area of Queen's Park today.
Many of the protests across the province are slated to start at 8 a.m.
Workers are walking off the job after contract negotiations with the government concluded yesterday afternoon. The union provided five days notice of a strike on Sunday.
Many school boards across the province have no option but to close their schools to in-person learning today and until job action concludes.
However, in a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto on Thursday, the Ministry of Education had asked “all school boards to implement contingency plans, where every effort is made to keep schools open for as many children as possible.”
In an effort to keep children in school, the government passed Bill 28, also known as the Keeping Students in Class Act, Thursday afternoon hours after contract negotiations with CUPE ended.
Bill 28, which was initially proposed on Monday, mandates a four-year contract onto the union members and part of that contract includes a 2.5 per cent annual wage increase for individuals making less than $43,000 a year and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.
The bill also includes a daily fine of up to $4,000 for workers who participate in “illegal” job action and the union itself could be hit with a $500,000 fine.
The union has said that it will fight the fines and, if necessary, pay them for members on strike.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the government made “a good faith effort” but that the union wouldn’t budge and take their threat of a strike off the table.
“We will use every tool available to send a clear unambiguous message: schools should be open and there's accountability for breaking the law,” Lecce said.
TALKS COME TO A STANDSTILL
The strike comes after weeks of contract negotiations between CUPE and the provincial government.
CUPE has been arguing for an 11.7 per cent increase in salary for their members, equalling about $3.25 more an hour across the board.
The union said on Thursday that their latest offer was about half of what was originally proposed, which would be a roughly six per cent wage increase.
However, the government said it would not entertain any other proposals unless the threat of a strike is rescinded.
“This government was looking to find a bargain basement deal but didn't respect students, that didn't respect workers, that didn't respect families,” Laura Walton, the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said Thursday afternoon.
CUPE representatives said their strike could go on indefinitely until a deal is reached or their members decide otherwise.
The government and CUPE initially started contract negotiations in July, ahead of education workers’ contracts expiring on Aug. 31.
In addition to pay, CUPE members also want 30 minutes of prep time established every day for educational assistants and early childhood educators (ECEs), along with an extra week of paid work before the start of the school year and an increase in benefits.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq
