Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
The Ontario Labour Relations Board is to hear another day of testimony on the government's application to deem yesterday's walkout by education workers illegal.
The board began hearing arguments after the minister of education made an application to deem the walkout unlawful.
The province also alleges two union leaders counselled its members to go on an unlawful strike.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers, argues the action was a political protest and not a strike.
Thousands of education workers hit picket lines across the province to voice their concerns over a bill passed Thursday by the Ford government that took away their right to strike and imposed a four-year contract.
The job action closed numerous schools and the union has said the protest will continue indefinitely.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Do Canadians have pay transparency? It's complicated, experts say
Pay transparency has become an increasingly desired asset in the job market as more Canadians want open discussions about their wages. But who really has it?
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada probes reports China is trying to pay British, Canadian and other fighter pilots to train its air force
Canada's Department of National Defence says it is investigating reports that China has attempted to use lucrative payouts to lure British, Canadian and other former military pilots to train its air force.
Quebec court allows removal of breathing tube from comatose child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old who has been in a coma since June.
Bumblebees play as humans and dogs do, study suggests
A first-of-its-kind study suggests that bumblebees play with objects just for fun, as humans or dogs do.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal police conduct questioned after video shows man wrongly detained in stolen vehicle investigation
A video showing Montreal police detaining a man during an investigation into a stolen vehicle Thursday is drawing questions on officer conduct.
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
London
-
'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed. He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
-
Cyclist involved in collision with transport truck near Hensall
A cyclist from Bluewater is recovering in hospital after being involved in crash with a transport truck, according to police.
-
'It's a house to me': City drops zoning bylaw dispute with church helping homeless
After giving the Ark Aid Street Mission a deadline to either comply with a zoning by-law or move its services elsewhere, the city of London has agreed to drop the dispute.
Kitchener
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
-
'It hit home': Kitchener mom opens up about son's opiate overdose
A Kitchener mother is opening up about her son’s death as a tale of caution after learning several youths were sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs.
-
Cambridge, Ont. father pleads for schools to reopen
Steve Kovacevic took an unpaid day off work on Friday to care for his children and says he's not sure what he'll do if the labour dispute isn't resolved next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police urge drivers to be vigilant after five pedestrians struck in 48 hours
Ottawa police are reminding motorists to pay extra attention on the roads, after the drivers of vehicles struck five pedestrians on Ottawa roads this week.
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Record-breaking temperatures, strong winds in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to hit 22 C today, challenging the record for warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history.
Windsor
-
'The government has lost their marbles': Employment lawyers weigh-in on labour dispute
Just hours after the government enacted anti-strike legislation, 55,000 CUPE members walked off the job and the province wants the move declared illegal. Education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were in a legal strike position as of Friday Nov. 4, but the government’s ‘Keeping Students in Class Act’ passed just hours before.
-
WECDSB releases plans to continue online learning next week
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has notified parents of its plan to continue online learning next week if an agreement isn’t reached with education workers.
-
Windsor police officers, 911 operators receive commendation for harrowing rescue
Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
-
Barrie police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
-
Off-duty officer found guilty in collision that seriously injured motorcyclist
A York Regional Police officer has been found guilty of failing to stop and render assistance in connection with an accident in 2019 that left a motorcycle driver with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate him
The parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
-
Atlantic Canada experts divided on backyard feeders as bird flu continues to spread
Bird experts in Atlantic Canada are split on whether putting out backyard bird feeders over the winter is harmless or potentially deadly to birds given the risk of avian flu.
-
‘There were many victims in this’: Reaction to lawsuit filed by N.S. killer’s former spouse
A statement of claim filed in court in Amherst on Oct. 21 claims the ammunition charges against Lisa Banfield were the result of “malicious prosecution.”
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four
In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.
Winnipeg
-
Provincial board’s decision to quash high-density housing complex has Winnipeg’s mayor concerned
A 55-and-over housing complex approved by Winnipeg city council last winter has been overturned by the Manitoba Municipal Board.
-
Province wants to waive fishing license fees for veterans and seniors
The Manitoba government wants to make fishing licences free for active military members, veterans and seniors through changes to the Fisheries Act.
-
The housing options available that meet the average price in Winnipeg
The real estate market is starting to balance out in Winnipeg according to the latest numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board. For those who may be looking to buy a home, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of some homes throughout the city that are available.
Vancouver
-
Bears that attacked two women in Squamish, B.C., won't be captured
Conservation officers say they don't plan to capture a pair of bears that attacked two women Thursday in Squamish, B.C., saying the incidents appear defensive in nature.
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per day
BC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.
-
Polarizing 'Vancouver Is Dying' documentary amasses 2 million views
Aaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
Edmonton
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Here comes another snow and wind storm
Snow, gusty wind and then an arctic blast are on tap for central and northern Alberta this weekend. Edmonton and area will see most of its snowfall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. By midday or early Saturday afternoon, the snow should move off to the ESE.
-
Alberta MP headlining 'Trudeau Must Go' convoy to downtown Edmonton: organizer
Another convoy is headed to the Alberta Legislature, this one bookended by a rally on the outskirts of Edmonton and one in the city centre.