'I leave knowing our city's best days lie ahead': Tory reflects on time as mayor in final statement

John Tory's time as mayor of Toronto has come to an end.

The 68-year-old, who first took office as the city's top elected official in 2014, officially stepped down at 5 p.m. on Friday. In his final statement as mayor, Tory reflected on his time in office, which he said was "the best job anyone could have."

"I've had a number of jobs in my life. I've been a lawyer. I've been a political advisor. I've been a corporate executive, a broadcaster, and the commissioner of a professional sports league. These are all fine positions to have and I was proud to have them. But the career I wanted the most, and the one I was privileged enough to have, was in public service," Tory said during a 4:30 p.m. news conference at city hall.

"To me, there is no greater occupation. Because it is being part of something bigger than yourself. And for myself, Toronto has been my cause."

Tory admitted that it breaks his heart to step down from the job but said it is the right thing to do.

He noted that while his resignation and the circumstances that led to it will be among the things he will be remembered for as mayor, Tory hoped his other accomplishments during his nine-year tenure will also stand out, including building more transit and affordable housing and keeping taxes low.

"What I hope is remembered of my time is that I did the work. I did the work of keeping the city stable and moving forward. That I did the work of reaching out to those who share my deep love for the city and try to work with them to make things better," he said, noting that when he became mayor, Toronto was divided and city hall was in turmoil.

"And then I tried to demonstrate my respect every day for every single community in Toronto. I wanted all of them without exception to be included. I wanted all of them, without exception, to feel recognized by their mayor. This may well be the single important aspect of a job of mayor of this very diverse city: to bring people together, to help them to learn about each other and whenever discrimination or hatred show themselves anywhere, anytime, then to do what I've always said, which is to stand up, to speak up to show up and to act."

At the end of his remarks, he thanked Torontonians for supporting him and everyone he worked with at city hall and during his campaigns. Tory added that while he will be focusing on his family, he will continue to contribute to the city in other ways.

He concluded by saying Toronto is a great city and it will grow greater as long as "we continue to care about each other and support each other."

"I leave knowing absolutely confidently that our city's best days lie ahead. I leave with great hopes. I leave with high spirits. I leave with deep humility and ever deeper gratitude," Tory said.

"I want to say thank you to the people of the City of Toronto for the honour and the privilege of allowing me to serve the city that I spent my entire life in and that I love so deeply."

Tory was joined by Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie who also delivered a statement, saying she will work with staff to ensure an orderly transition.

Earlier Friday, Tory delegated a handful of authorities to City Manager Paul Johnson and city council in what could be his final act as mayor.

Tory issued a memo on Friday morning in which he announced that he would delegate his authority to hire most senior city officials and amend the city's organizational structure to Johnson in order to "ensure continued good governance."

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference at City Hall in Toronto on Friday, February 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS Arlyn McAdorey

He also said that he would delegate the authority to hire deputy city managers and the city solicitor to council.

Tory is expected to use his strong mayor powers to formalize the delegation of authorities sometime before his resignation takes effect.

"This will be shared by the clerk through a mayoral decision prior to my resignation today," Tory said.

Tory abruptly announced his resignation last Friday night after disclosing that he had engaged in a relationship with a staff member.

He remained in the mayor’s chair to help get the 2023 budget passed but formally handed in his resignation after a marathon council meeting on Wednesday.

In his memo Tory thanked council for working to finalize the budget, noting that their efforts represented a good example of “working together in challenging circumstances.”

He also thanked them for “their own public service.”

“Public life is a sacrifice for anyone and one you have made to contribute to a better future for our city. While I am leaving City Hall, I have no doubt you will continue to move our city forward,” he said.

“Furthermore, I am confident the office of the mayor is in good hands with Deputy Mayor McKelvie and she will responsibly fulfill the duties of the office to ensure a smooth transition for our residents. As for me, you can be sure I will be an engaged, contributing citizen trying to ensure, as you are, a bright future for our great city.”