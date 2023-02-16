What happens now that John Tory has resigned as mayor of Toronto?
Toronto Mayor John Tory was back in his office early Thursday, working on transition plans after formally submitting his resignation letter last night.
Tory said in his letter that he will officially step down at 5 p.m. on Friday.
At that point, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie will assume some of the mayor’s responsibilities, but will not in fact hold the position of mayor.
Her duties will include acting as a chief executive officer of the city, sometimes presiding over council meetings and providing leadership to council, representing the city and council at official functions and adding new business to council meeting agendas. She will also take over administrative management of the mayor’s office and will be able to exercise any of the powers granted to the mayor by council.
However she will not have the “strong mayor” powers, such as a veto on council decisions affecting provincial priorities or the ability to hire and fire department heads. Nor will she sit on any of the boards the mayor was on, except those the mayor was appointed to by council.
McKelvie will assume some of the mayoral powers and duties until the mayor’s chair is filled through a byelection.
The next time city council meets after the mayor officially steps down, councillors will declare his seat vacant and set a byelection for a new mayor to be elected. Nominations will open the next day and the clerk will set a nomination period of anywhere from 30 to 60 days. The byelection will be held 45 days after nominations close.
Tory announced last Friday that he would be stepping down following the revelation that he had an affair with a woman on his staff. He subsequently said that he would remain as mayor long enough to see through the budget process. That process concluded in an all-day meeting that stretched late into the night Wednesday.
While some councillors had hailed Tory’s resignation as an opportunity to rewrite the budget, there were no major amendments proposed.
In a statement last night, the clerk’s office said all mayoral decisions made to date remain in effect.
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Montreal
-
Funeral to be held today for 4-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Businessman Mitch Garber pitches taking over Montreal Gazette as paper faces more cuts
Businessman Mitch Garber says he's ready and willing to buy the Montreal Gazette either by himself or with a group of local shareholders as the city's oldest newspaper could soon lose up to a quarter of its staff.
-
Arson squad investigating commercial fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A fire believed to be of criminal origin was extinguished by firefighters early Thursday night in northwestern Montreal in the Saint-Laurent borough. There were no injuries.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Week to end with risk of freezing rain, light snow for London, Ont.
This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with temperatures expected to plummet, and freezing rain and light snow in the forecast.
-
OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre
OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown.
-
-
Highways 11,17 reopen after fatal crash in northwestern Ontario
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Fire at Rideau Carleton Casino raceway
There were no injuries to people or animals reported after a barn fire at the Rideau Carleton Casino's raceway Wednesday night.
-
Clarence Creek, Ont. family of 8 forced to live in RV as derecho repairs stall
A family of eight in Clarence Creek, Ont. is still dealing with the aftermath of the derecho storm that hit the area last May and repairs are stalled while they wait for their insurance claim.
Windsor
-
Risk of freezing rain, light snow in Windsor’s forecast
While this week has been marked by above seasonal temperatures and spring-like weather, winter is slated to make a comeback with the possibility of freezing rain and light snow Thursday night and into Friday.
-
'Do you know this sticky-fingered suspect?' Windsor police looking for man after apartment building robbery
Windsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they allege broke into an apartment building earlier this month and stole money from an office.
-
Hundreds attend Windsor Express-hosted trades expo
For the second year in a row, the Windsor Express basketball team co-hosted a skilled trades expo in the WFCU Centre on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
-
Three middle-aged people were handed impaired charges in Caledon
Caledon provincial police charged three people with impaired operation between Feb. 11 and 14.
-
City increases spending on roads and infrastructure in 2023 budget
The budget focuses on long-term sustainable investment in infrastructure.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Maritimers fundraising to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria
Maritimers are stepping up to help fundraise and deliver aid to areas of Turkiye and Syria that were devastated by the disastrous Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed more than 39,000 people.
-
Cape Bretoner’s life as a travel nurse: 'It can be tough at times'
A travel nurse originally from Cape Breton says working conditions in Nova Scotia are part of what's keeping her from returning home.
Calgary
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zone
Calgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police were investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Snow and a steep drop just beyond Calgary's 5-day forecast
West wind warms Calgary's today – but colder days ahead.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
-
Vancouver
-
'No justice, no closure:' Family outraged that driver in deadly B.C. crash won't serve jail time
The family of a young woman killed in a 2020 crash in Coquitlam says the driver's sentence falls short of delivering justice or closure.
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps up
Vacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project
A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.
Edmonton
-
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west as the war 's one-year anniversary nears.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C for a few days
We're back to positive temperatures in the Edmonton region and across much of central and western Alberta this afternoon.