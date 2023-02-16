What happens now that John Tory has resigned as mayor of Toronto?

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton