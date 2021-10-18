The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 have been closed at Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck in a live lane of traffic.

Hamilton paramedics said a man believed to be in his 40s was declared dead at the scene.

It is not clear why he was on the highway.

“Expect heavy delays in the area and road closures to remain in place for several hours,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on social media.

The westbound lanes of the highway remain open, but could face slowdowns because of the visual distraction, Schmidt said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“If you happened to be travelling through this area, saw anything, if you have dashcam, we certainly want to speak to you and hear from you,” he said.