Husband charged in connection with death of wife, Toronto police say
Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Cheng, 40, is seen in this police handout. (Toronto Police Services)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 12:10PM EDT
Toronto police say the man charged with murder in the death of a woman in April was the victim's husband.
Officers responded to a medical call at a home in the city's east-end on the morning of April 3, where they found 40-year-old Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Cheng dead.
Her death was deemed suspicious, and homicide investigators helped out with the probe.
Police say her 53-year-old husband was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.
He appeared in court Saturday afternoon.
The initial police statement did not state whether the victim and suspect knew each other.