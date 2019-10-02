

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





With a threat of a strike looming, school boards across Ontario are issuing statements about how the job action will impact students and parents. Here is what you need to know:

Toronto District School Board

In a letter sent to parents, the TDSB said that all schools will be closed on Monday in the event of a strike. The board said that more than 18,000 employees may not be at work due to the job action.

"This is not a decision that we made lightly and we have explored every possible contingency plan to keep schools open. Student supervision and safety are our top priorities and without the important services of these school-based employees, we cannot guarantee that our learning environments will remain safe and clean for all students"

Toronto Catholic District School Board

The school board said on Wednesday that schools will remain open for now but that could change.

“The board remains committed to keeping schools open, however without the presence of these staff to assist with supervision, cleanliness and other key functions, this may prove challenging,” a notice on their website said on Wednesday.

“The Board will make best efforts to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff, but it may be difficult to keep schools open if the situation deteriorates and we are no longer able to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Peel District School Board

The board is recommending that parents “begin making alternate plans” for their children, as schools will be closed in the event of a strike.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have determined that student safety cannot be ensured during a CUPE strike. During the CUPE strike and resulting school closures, students will miss course and class work. Because we don't know how long the strike will last, we are not yet in a position to address the loss of learning," the board said.

"We appreciate that this is frustrating for families and students, and we will continue to monitor the labour situation and provide updates to you as they become available"

York Region District School Board

On Wednesday, parents are being “strongly encouraged” to make alternative childcare arrangements for their kids. The following day the school board confirmed that if a strike occurs, schools will be closed.

"It is very rare and exceptional for YRDSB to close schools to students," the board said in a notice. "This was not a decision made lightly and done so because of serious concerns about the safety of our students."

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board

The school board said that after a "thorough analysis of the challenges and significant impacts that a full withdrawl of services would have," it has decided to close all schools to students if a strike occurs on Monday.

"We strongly encourage you to continue to closely monitor the DPCDSB website, the board said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. We ask for your continued prayers for a timely and just resolution to this matter."

York Catholic District School Board

The school board has issued a notice saying that schools, before-and-after school programs and other school-based programs may be closed on Monday.

"As a precaution, parents are encouraged to make alternate child care arrangements since students will not be able to go to school.

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

The board has said that CUPE workers represent 1,100 of their school-based staff. Because of that, the board said they will be closing down their schools if the strike goes forward.

“We would not be able to safely operate our schools,” the school board said in a letter to parents. “Since there is a possibility that schools may be closed for an indefinite period of time, we recommend that you immediately begin making alternate plans for the care of your children, in the event that the strike proceeds.”

Durham District School Board

The school board has not yet said if schools will be closed on Monday. In a notice posted to the website, the DDSB says that "parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to make alternate child care arrangements in order to be prepared for possible closure of schools."

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said schools will remain open Monday in the event of strike action. The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board has yet to provide an update as of Thursday.

Windsor-Essex school boards

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will close on Monday if the strike happens, but Greater Essex County District School Board schools will remain open.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all of their schools will be closed Monday if school support workers hit the picket lines. The strike does not affect the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, as their employees are not represented by CUPE. English Public schools will remain open.