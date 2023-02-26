How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
The contributions by Peel Regional Police are one reason a Canadian flag is among the icons displayed on what used to be the dark website for the Russian-linked ransomware group Hive, along with the logos of the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, and a variety of police forces around the world.
Peel’s officers got involved early when a business in the area came to them in 2021, saying their systems were down and a text message on their desktops showed a ransom note, said Detective Const. Karim Hussain in an interview with CTV News Toronto.
“We had one of the first cases in Canada of Hive ransomware,” said Hussain. “It was the first to market. At the time we started gathering evidence, Hive was a fairly new ransomware group. Everything we brought to the table was interesting because no one had seen it before.”
Details of the case matched with other high-profile incidents, including a hospital in Louisiana where hackers accessed data on 270,000 patients, and a hospital in Ohio that was attacked and couldn’t accept new patients even as COVID-19 cases were surging.
Those were among more than 1,500 attacks worldwide that had the digital fingerprints of Hive, a group whose affiliates have netted some $150 million since 2021, police say, as they extort businesses for money in exchange for getting access to their data or their system back.
The attacks are done through a “ransomware as a service” model, meaning a small group of people design malicious software, and then share the tool with many others, rapidly scaling up their attacks before the security holes they exploit can be plugged.
“You have an overarching group that provides everything down to the infrastructure, to lesser-capable cyber criminals, and they provide them the tools to conduct the hack,” Hussain said.
The case brought Peel Police together with other forces wrestling with the impact of Hive, including the RCMP, the FBI, police in France, Germany, Norway, and Lithuania.
Earlier this year, the group struck back, taking control of Hive’s website and replacing it with a landing page bearing the logos of many investigating agencies.
“Simply put, using lawful means, we hacked the hackers,” said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a press conference in January.
She added that the police discovered and then freely distributed decryptor keys that could help anyone who had been attacked recover their data or free their systems on their own.
FBI director Christopher Wray said those actions had stopped some $130 million in ransoms from being paid.
“This cut off the gas that is fueling Hive’s fire,” Wray said.
The investigation is still ongoing, said Hussain, as ransomware continues to surge. Statistics Canada reported that ransomware attacks amounted to 11 per cent of all cyber security incidents in 2021.
“There’s no end in sight to cybercrime right now,” Hussain said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women's curling record
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling.
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
Company sustainability committees can satisfy stakeholders without results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
Habs long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey covers last home game, leaves to make room for young blood
After 58 years covering the Montreal Canadiens, Gazette sports reporter Pat Hickey covered his last home game on Saturday night. He's leaving his post so a younger reporter will not lose their job as the paper makes newsroom cuts.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants. QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
London
-
Large emergency response in downtown London, Ont.
Central London was the site of a large emergency response on Sunday afternoon, seemingly centered on a parking garage at a downtown apartment building.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Make sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
London Knights about to be road warriors with Brier coming to Budweiser Gardens
The Knights are about to get really comfortable with their team bus. The Knights will spend the next three weeks on the road, with the Tim Hortons Brier coming to London, Ont.’s Budweiser Gardens this week.
Kitchener
-
SIU called in after officer interaction with gun: Guelph police
Ontario's police watch dog has been called to Guelph after an officer interaction with a gun.
-
Most read stories of the week: Surprise towing, Netflix passwords, snowplow crash
A surprise towing of a car in Cambridge, a crash with a snowplow that tore the roof off a car in Guelph, and the Netflix crackdown round out the top stories of the week.
-
Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Ottawa
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
Cracked windshield a cautionary tale of dangers of ice left on vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to clear ice and snow off of their vehicles before getting on the road, as the consequences of not doing so can be serious.
-
Kids take over the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre
Hundreds of kids laced up at the Canadian Tire Centre Sunday for a chance to skate on NHL ice for the first time.
Windsor
-
Man stabbed during violent home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor, Ont. police are searching for four suspects after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion during the early morning hours of Sunday in South Windsor.
-
Winter storm forecast for Windsor 'bad timing': Enwin official
Garry Rossi, president and CEO of Enwin Utilities said they are still trying to restore service to all customers following this past week’s powerful ice storm. At mid-day Sunday, Rossi said they still have 300 customers without power.
-
Windsor rally calls for stronger measures to protect Ontario's ecosystems and biodiversity
A group in Windsor, Ont. is calling for stronger measures to protect the province's remaining ecosystems and biodiversity, which they said are threatened by corporate-led development.
Barrie
-
Barrie Colts coach and captain set franchise records
After a historic win for Head Coach Marty Williamson Saturday night, Barrie Colts Captain Brandt Clarke set another franchise record on Sunday.
-
Thousands participate in Simcoe County's Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers
Thousands of people participated in Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers across Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
Barrie celebrates Black History Month with tribute to Bob Marley
Members of the Barrie community celebrated black history month on Saturday night with a night of live music.
Atlantic
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in "Away From Her," has died.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces
Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect Monday
Big changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
Calgary
-
Charges filed against Canmore man in relation to Friday night shootout
A Canmore man has been charged in relation to a traffic stop that turned into a shootout with police late Friday evening.
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.
-
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar
An electricity retailer in Alberta is betting it can entice more homeowners to make the switch to solar panels by launching what it calls Canada's first retail, 100 per cent green energy-based "virtual power plant."
Winnipeg
-
Thompson RCMP search for missing 15-year-old
RCMP are asking people in the Thompson area to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl.
-
How a downtown Winnipeg eatery is celebrating its roots
A downtown lunch spot that pays homage to its building’s history is seeing business pick up after opening during the pandemic.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. pledges $500 million to keep ferry fares low for travellers as inflation soars
British Columbia's premier has announced $500 million in new funding for BC Ferries to keep fares low for passengers.
-
B.C. premier says some deficits require spending as NDP prepares to table budget
British Columbia's New Democrat government has been tackling some of the province's fundamental deficits in recent months by spending billions in surplus dollars, says Premier David Eby.
-
Challenging travel conditions remain as snow-clearing efforts underway in Metro Vancouver
Snowfall warnings were lifted for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Sunday morning, but transit users and drivers are being warned that challenging conditions remain.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.
-
Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online
A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.
-
Downtown safety, direct bus to YEG Airport among budget asks from Edmonton business community
The voice of Edmonton businesses says Alberta's upcoming provincial budget needs to focus on investments in diversification and improving community safety to help bring "certainty and stability" for entrepreneurs in the capital region.