How a 25-year-old from Oshawa created a crypto kingdom before it all came crashing down
It’s been more than two years since the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called "crypto king" came crashing down in the form of a bankruptcy worth north of $40 million.
He’s been kidnapped and tortured in that time, but he’s also back to worldwide jet setting and burning rubber in extravagant sports cars without a single criminal charge in connection to the scheme restricting his movements.
Here’s a look at how these developments have unraveled and what could be coming next for the 25-year-old:
August 2022
On Aug. 9, 2022, Aiden Pleterski, a 23-year-old so-called "crypto king" from Whitby, Ont., was declared bankrupt by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
But only $2.2 million of assets were seized, including two McLarens, two BMWs and a Lamborghini, despite allegedly owing at least $35 million to more than 150 investors.
October 2022
A bankruptcy trustee report published in October 2022 detailed Pleterski was almost arrested twice for refusing to hand over a diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone.
Aiden Pleterski is seen standing beside a Lamborghini in an image posted on social media.
Court documents allege Pleterski’s associate, 26-year-old Colin Murphy, was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.
December 2022
In early December 2022, Pleterski was allegedly abducted from downtown Toronto, tortured and beaten for about three days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom.
Aiden Pleterski, a self-described crypto king from Whitby, Ont., is seen after a kidnapping (left) and in a prior image on a private jet (right).
July 2023
On July 17, four people were arrested for kidnapping and torturing Pleterski, including a 39-year-old Toronto man who had invested more than $740,000, court documents show. Video emerged of Pleterski apologizing to investors while battered and bruised during the kidnapping. It's unclear if he was under duress while the footage was taken or where the video was recorded.
The investor who sunk $740,000 into Pleterski’s operation and allegedly kidnapped Pleterski asserted his innocence and has been released on bail for $10,000.
Akil Heywood (left) and Aiden Pleterski (right) seen in undated photos (Supplied/ Instagram).
On July 21, a fifth suspect was charged in connection with the December kidnapping of Pleterski.
Another feeder fund that funneled $4 million to Pleterski, based in Chatham, Ont., is uncovered when a 31-year-old mother launches a class action lawsuit alleging Banknote Capital operated a close to $14 million Ponzi scheme.
Banknote Capital's Ryan Rumble (left) and self-described 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski (right).
September 2023
Pleterski starts travelling the world on mystery money in September, venturing as far as Australia, despite his status as a bankrupt 25-year-old who allegedly operated a large scale investment scam.
- 'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
December 2023
A judge rules in favour of an NBA player who bought the $8M Burlington mansion previously occupied by Pleterski after receiving threats from people looking for the so-called crypto king – ultimately nullifying the purchase of the house.
In December, an Ontario judge ordered the arrest of Pleterski’s Chatham associate, Ryan Rumble, after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to Canada’s 12-man roster for the team’s World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is shown at the FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying action against Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
February 2024
On February 2, 2024, the first criminal charge was laid in connection with Pleterski’s alleged Ponzi scheme. Colin Murphy, 27, was declared in contempt of court, and ordered to repay $120,000 to an investor.
A video presented as evidence in court showed Murphy refusing to surrender an iPhone after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court ordered search last January.
Colin Murphy walks out of an Oshawa courthouse while W5's Avery Haines asks him questions about an upcoming sentencing.
In a W5 exclusive on Feb. 3, an investor who handed Pleterski $75,000 said she does not believe Pleterski is the mastermind orchestrating the investment scheme synonymous with his name.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Immune system's response to infection is responsible for neurological damage -- not the infection itself
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Ukraine's president confirms he's thinking about dismissing the country's military chief
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was weighing a possible dismissal of the country's top military officer, a prospect that has shocked the nation fighting Russia's invasion and worried Kyiv's Western allies.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Loss leaders: How grocery stores get shoppers in the door, entice them to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for sexual assault after a year in a Spanish jail
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
-
Full almost every night, the West Island's only homeless shelter needs funding
When the Ricochet shelter in Pierrefonds is full, clients are redirected to Montreal.
-
Boom in southern Quebec mining claims, including under people's homes, causes anxiety
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
-
Road reopens after hydro pole struck during on Sunday
Wellington Road at Frank Place has reopened following a crash that took out a hydro pole.
-
Aggressive marketing campaigns mark very different campaign for public dollars in city budget
A new trend is emerging as London’s public agencies, boards, and commissions vie for your money, and London city councillors set the tax rate for 2024
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
-
Video shows man stealing charity donation box
Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here is everything you need to know about the April 8 solar eclipse in eastern Ontario
On April 8, eastern Ontario will be treated to a total solar eclipse, a rare event that won’t be seen in Canada again until 2044.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor strike averted, tentative agreement reached hours before deadline
City buses are expected to run on a normal schedule Monday morning after the union representing Transit Windsor workers reached a tentative agreement with the city late Sunday night, hours before drivers were set to go on strike.
-
West-end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
Barrie
-
Enviroment Canada issues fog advisory for most of central Ontario
Thick fog is blanketing areas across Ontario today.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
OPP investigating rifle stolen from police vehicle in Angus
OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
-
Provincial services, byelection delayed as Maritimes grapple with snowstorm
Snowstorm causes service delays and disruptions in the Maritimes on Monday.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
Calgary
-
91 crashes in Calgary reported as snow turns streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
-
Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
-
Warm weather won’t stop Winnipeg ice climbers at Festiglace
Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.
Vancouver
-
Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
-
RCMP seeking missing boy in Grande Prairie
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.