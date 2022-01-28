Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating an incident in midtown Toronto that left a 49-year-old man dead this weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Avenue Road, near Eglinton Avenue, around 10 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the man succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 26. He has been identified as Toronto resident Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja.

Few details have been released regarding the circumstances of Kaja’s death. No suspect information has been provided.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. or who may have video footage to contact police at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.