

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male was pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in North York late Friday night.

Police say that officers found the unresponsive male on the ground after responding to a call for a reported shooting near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at around 11:50 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics initially said that the victim was in his 40s.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating at the scene.