Homicide detectives probing fatal shooting in North York
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 7:53AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 8:01AM EST
A male was pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in North York late Friday night.
Police say that officers found the unresponsive male on the ground after responding to a call for a reported shooting near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at around 11:50 p.m.
He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.
Paramedics initially said that the victim was in his 40s.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating at the scene.