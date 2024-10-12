TORONTO
Toronto

    • Highway 401 in Whitby reopens following collision

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Jennifer Eppel) Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Jennifer Eppel)
    Highway 401 in Whitby has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a collision Saturday afternoon.

    Police shut down the highway in both directions between Brock Street and Thickson Road South as they investigated the crash.

    Video sent to CP24 shows crews putting out a vehicle fire on the highway. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

    There is no immediate word on injuries. The cause of the collision is unknown.

