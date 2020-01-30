TORONTO -- Ontario's public high school teachers at select boards have announced they will hold another one-day strike next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced on Friday that the Feb. 4 strike will affect nine school boards across the province.

The school boards affected by the strike include:

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Waterloo Region District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

“OSSTF/FEESO members are not the only ones who understand the enormity of the damage that will ensue if this government’s education agenda is allowed to unfold,” said OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is now clear from multiple polls, and even from the government’s own public consultations, that a significant majority of Ontarians recognize the folly of larger classes, diminished supports, mandatory online learning, and fewer course options for the province’s students.”

“If Premier (Doug) Ford is even remotely serious about providing ‘government for the people’, then he will acknowledge that Ontarians have roundly rejected his education agenda, and he will direct his Minister of Education to return to the bargaining table and negotiate a deal that preserves the quality of one of the best education systems in the world.”

READ MORE: Ontario gives up to $60 a day to parents affected by ongoing school strikes

The strike announcement comes as elementary teachers in Ontario sit down with the province in their first contract talks of the year.

A Ministry of Labour appointed mediator called both sides to the table on Wednesday.

If a deal cannot be made by Jan. 31, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario will hold a province-wide strike on Feb. 6.