Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

The prosecution is telling a sentencing hearing for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard that the Hedley frontman is a risk to the public and should be behind bars for up to seven years for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

Crown attorney Kelly Slate says a psychiatric report completed after the trial shows Hoggard has not shown any remorse and has not taken responsibility for his actions.

The 2016 sexual assault took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told the hearing last week that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court for his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

The 38-year-old Hoggard had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The defence says it is seeking a sentence of three to four years.

Court heard the psychiatric report found Hoggard has a low risk to reoffend but the Crown argued the report is limited since the forensic psychiatrist who wrote it only interviewed Hoggard, his wife, family and friends -- not the complainant or his former girlfriends.

"Because (Hoggard) is not acknowledging any responsibility, the Crown's position is he could put himself in this position again and that he's a risk to the public," Slate said.

Hoggard will also be given an opportunity to address the court, though he is not obligated to do so.

The sentence is expected to be delivered on Oct. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.