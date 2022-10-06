Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to the reader.

An Ottawa woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was "shattered beyond recognition" as a result of the incident.

The woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, spoke during a sentencing hearing for Hoggard at the University Avenue courthouse in Toronto on Thursday.

“Before Nov. 22, 2016 I was a different person. I was never the same after that day,” the woman said. “A part of me died that day that I will never get back. My life as I knew it was stolen from me and shattered beyond recognition. The assault took away my worth, my privacy, my body, my confidence and my voice.”

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident. But jurors found him not guilty of another count related to the alleged sexual assault of a teenage fan.

In a victim impact statement delivered Thursday, the woman said that she chose to attend court without the support of any loved ones because she “could not bare to watch them suffer more than they already have.”

She then finished her remarks speaking directly to Hoggard.

“Finally, before a sentence is given - I would like to offer a piece of advice to Mr. Hoggard. In his own words. ‘Don’t worry - it will be over soon,’” she said.

SENTENCE WON'T BE HANDED DOWN THURSDAY

The sentencing hearing for Hoggard previously took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as his lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.

The time needed to evaluate the admissibility and weight of this report means that Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts didn't hand down her sentence today.

Instead, a hearing will be held on Oct. 14 to consider legal arguments related to the psychiatric report. Hoggard will also be given a chance to speak at that time.

Formal submissions on the range of the sentence Hoggard were also pushed back, though the Crown indicated that they plan to ask for a prison sentence of six to seven years.

The maximum sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm is 14 years.

Roberts said she feels it’s important she take the time to review all of the submissions made in court before announcing her sentence.

The sentencing hearing for former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard got underway in Toronto on Oct. 6. (The Canadian Press)

“Everyone has worked so hard on this case,” she said. “Everybody wants certainty and I’m sure Mr. Hoggard, more than anybody in this room, wants certainty.”

Hoggard could face up to 14 years in jail.

The sentencing comes a day after CTV News learned that the Ottawa woman is suing Hoggard for $2.8 million.

In a draft claim obtained by CTV News, the plaintiff argues in addition to mental anguish, the incident left her unable to complete her education and impaired both her physical and emotional wellbeing.

In March, the singer was also charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that occurred in June 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. The singer has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty.