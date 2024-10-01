Heavy police presence after death at west-end plaza

There is a heavy police presence at a west-end plaza this morning after paramedics say a man was pronounced dead in the area shortly after midnight.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Jane Street at around 12:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, paramedics said, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released but a witness told CP24 that she believes the man was stabbed.

Police have not said whether the homicide unit is investigating the death.