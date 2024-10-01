TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario politicians to make annual trip to rural expo in Lindsay, Ont.

    Ontario politicians are set to make their annual pilgrimage to the International Plowing Match today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford plows a field with a tractor at the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, in Bowling Green, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Ontario politicians are set to make their annual pilgrimage to the International Plowing Match today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford plows a field with a tractor at the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, in Bowling Green, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Ontario politicians are set to make their annual pilgrimage to the International Plowing Match today.

    The expo will be held in Lindsay, Ont., this year and is a yearly celebration of rural and agricultural life.

    With the spectre of a possible early election – Premier Doug Ford has not ruled one out – the event gives politicians the chance to mingle with members of those communities.

    Ford will give a speech at the opening ceremonies and will participate in a parade.

    He is also set to hop on a tractor along with the leaders of the other political parties in a challenge to see who can plow the straightest furrow.

    Ford received a cool reception last year after the explosion of the Greenbelt land-opening scandal, a move farmers opposed because it would have meant developing prime agricultural land.

    Ford ultimately reversed his decision and returned parcels of land to the Greenbelt, but the RCMP are conducting an investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024. 

