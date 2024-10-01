Man stabbed to death outside business at west-end plaza

Toronto police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man outside a restaurant at a plaza in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning, one of three homicides to take place in the GTA overnight.

It happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street at around 12:19 a.m.

Paramedics arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds and despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the police service’s homicide unit are leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

There is a heavy police presence at the plaza as the investigation continues.

The stabbing came about 20 minutes after a man was shot to death outside a plaza near Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

During an update on both homicides on Tuesday, Acting Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters that officers are working "around the clock" to investigate the deadly incidents.

"We know that the recent violence in Toronto… is deeply concerning and we understand the community’s alarm," Jocko said.

He added that police are urging members of the public to come forward with any video footage they may have from the scenes.

Police in Peel Region are also investigating an overnight homicide in Mississauga after one person was found dead and two others were wounded near Central Parkway and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street. It is not clear how the victims in that incident sustained their injuries.