Man critically injured in shooting in East York: paramedics

One man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in East York early Tuesday morning.

It happened outside in the area of Brentcliffe Road and Don Avenue Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 1 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50.

The victim, who was taken to hospital for treatment, is now in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was seen driving a dark SUV, police said, but a detailed suspect description was not provided.