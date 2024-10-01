1 dead, 2 injured after incident in Mississauga

Peel police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital following an incident in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

The details of the incident are unclear at this time, but police say it unfolded just after 3:45 a.m. near Central Parkway and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that initial reports suggest that a shooting or stabbing took place at that time.

One man was pronounced dead and two other males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police confirmed that its homicide unit is investigating. They have not released any suspect information.

More to come.