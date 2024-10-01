TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 dead, 2 injured after incident in Mississauga

    peel police
    Share

    Peel police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital following an incident in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

    The details of the incident are unclear at this time, but police say it unfolded just after 3:45 a.m. near Central Parkway and Joan Drive, west of Hurontario Street.

    Peel paramedics told CP24 that initial reports suggest that a shooting or stabbing took place at that time.

    One man was pronounced dead and two other males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Peel police confirmed that its homicide unit is investigating. They have not released any suspect information.

    More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News