TORONTO
Toronto

    • One dead after shooting in North York: police

    Police are shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in North York on Oct. 1. Police are shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in North York on Oct. 1.
    One male is dead following a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

    The incident occurred near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, shortly before midnight.

    The victim, police said, was located in a plaza and transported to hospital, where he later died.

    Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

