Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario extends stay-at-home order for most of province, lays out framework for gradual reopening
What changes to the Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 system mean for each region
Are expired Ontario identification and licence plate stickers still valid in 2021?
COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools and child-care centres as of Feb. 16
How to check if your Toronto grocery store has a case of COVID-19