Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario

Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.

The national agency issued the recall for MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries on Feb. 11 after discovering the product contained undeclared gluten or wheat.

MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries recalled in Ontario. The product will be stripped from shelves across the province after one consumer reported they had a reaction associated with consuming the fries.

In response, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The organization is warning those who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders not to consume the product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Instead, an advisory has been issued for the product to be thrown out or returned to the location purchased.