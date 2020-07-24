TORONTO -- Most regions in Ontario are entering the final stage of the province’s reopening plan today, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

The regions of York, Durham, and Halton are advancing to Stage 3 this morning, allowing municipalities to reopen many additional businesses, including gyms, spas, and movie theatres.

Indoor dining can also now resume at bars and restaurants and the size of gatherings can increase to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors as part of Stage 3.

Toronto and Peel Region will remain in Stage 2 until at least next week.

While many are eager to see more businesses reopen, some GTA mayors have expressed concern over the risk associated with reopening of some indoor spaces.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown have both called for stricter rules for bars and indoor dining, including earlier closing times and further capacity limits.

The Ontario Medical Association has asked the province to reconsider reopening bars indefinitely due to the risk associated with transmission indoors as some cities have experienced clusters of infections associated with indoor dining.

Premier Doug Ford has indicated that any additional measures for bars and restaurants would be the responsibility of local public health officials.