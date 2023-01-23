GTHA mayors call on Ottawa, Ontario to fund Ukrainian newcomers' resettlement efforts

The mayors and chairs of nine large municipalities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are calling on the federal and the Ontario governments to provide funding to a program dedicated help Ukrainian newcomers. Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The mayors and chairs of nine large municipalities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are calling on the federal and the Ontario governments to provide funding to a program dedicated help Ukrainian newcomers. Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors

The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton