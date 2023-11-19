Green Day doesn't disappoint during Grey Cup halftime show in Hamilton
Green Day rocked the Grey Cup on Sunday with a powerful four-song mini-set complete with fireworks and audience participation.
After the players left Tim Hortons Field with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers leading the Montreal Alouettes 17-7 at the half, the stage was readied under the scoreboard in the north endzone.
"Can you hear me? This is Canada," said a voice from a darkened stage, with an F-Bomb thrown in for good measure.
Then the stage was lit and the band — singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool plus two guitarists — opened with "The American Dream Is Killing Me," the first single from their upcoming January album "Saviors."
On a cool night, the 51-year-old Dirnt had bare arms showing off plenty of ink. Armstrong, also 51, wore a leopard-skin guitar strap.
Then it was a diet of past hits with "Basket Case" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," during which Armstrong took a phone from a fan, holding it high to film as he sang.
"Get your lights up now. Are you ready," Armstrong then yelled as fans around the stadium lit up their phones.
After fireworks shot high in the dark, the band finished with "Holiday."
Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, Calif., Green Day has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won five Grammys. The band was Inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
The band played club dates in Milan and London earlier this month, including a surprise performance Nov. 9 at The Marquis, a London pub near Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square.
The band has scheduled a stadium tour to kick off in May in Spain. The tour, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the album "Dookie" and 20th anniversary of "American Idiot," brings Green Day to Toronto on Aug. 1 and Montreal on Aug. 3.
Simone Soman of Waterdown, Ont., sang "O Canada" prior to kickoff Sunday. The visually impaired singer made it to the semifinals on the second season of "Canada's Got Talent."
Ottawa's Jamie Fine, a four-time Juno nominee, entertained prior to kickoff.
The Grey Cup arrived minutes later, driven onto the field in the back seat of a Land Rover Defender, with two Mounties awaiting to collect it
Past performers at Grey Cup have included Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Nickelback, Alessia Cara, Lenny Kravitz, Gordon Lightfoot, Justin Bieber, the Tragically Hip, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, the Arkells, Nelly Furtado, the Guess Who and the Black Eyed Peas, among others.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top one per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Austin Mack caught 103 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Montreal past Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
84 more Canadians leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing: Joly
Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes win 7th Grey Cup beating Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's seventh Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
Kitchener
-
'We have work to do': Cyclists push for safer city streets
Cyclists in Waterloo Region are pushing for changes to prevent road deaths and injuries.
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Tillsonburg, and former Laurier graduate, has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.
Northern Ontario
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
Need to tackle root causes of homelessness, message at national conference
Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh recently returned from a national conference in Halifax on tackling the growing issue across the country of people having no place to call home.
-
Timmins councillors want to clean up the city
At the base of a brand new restaurant in Timmins is a section of land covered in litter.
Ottawa
-
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
-
Ottawa rally draws attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, another protest convened on Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon. The pro-Palestinian rally drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Windsor
-
'He is so wrong on this': Parts association president slams PBO report on cost of government battery plant investments
A new report from Canada’s parliamentary budget officer indicates the cost of government support for electric vehicle battery plants is higher than reported, by billions, and an industry spokesperson isn’t happy about it.
-
Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Austin Mack caught 103 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Montreal past Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field.
Barrie
-
Retailers, shopkeepers prepare for busy holiday season in Simcoe County
After the jolly man in red appeared in Barrie, the busiest time of the year for store owners is officially underway.
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
Atlantic
-
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers fans gear up for the Grey Cup
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers geared up for another Grey Cup Sunday, as the team faced off against the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton, Ont.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.