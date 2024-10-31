TORONTO
Toronto

    • Northbound subway service resumes on stretch of Line 1 after fire

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    Northbound subway service between College and Finch stations has resumed after a fire Thursday morning.

    The fire Started shortly before 6 a.m. near Bloor-Yonge Station.

    Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace regular service.

    Service returned just before 6:45 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News