8 people injured in crash between TTC bus and pickup truck
Eight people were injured after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
It happened near Finch Avenue and Yonge Street around 4:20 a.m.
Toronto police said seven people from the bus, including the driver, sustained injuries. One person from the truck was injured.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported six people. Three of them were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while three others were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said.
One man who was across the street at the time told CP24 that he came over to see what happened after he heard what sounded like an explosion.
“The bus driver was in shock. I saw another woman with blood all over,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified.
He said he came across one injured person who looked “out of it” and told him he should sit down.
“Next thing I know I saw the guy run,” he said.
The pickup truck driver was taken to hospital after being taken into custody. Police have not yet said what charges he might be facing.
Images from the scene showed debris strewn all over the roadway near the bus and pickup truck, which had extensive damage.
In a statement, TTC CEO Greg Percy said the transit agency is assisting police in their investigation.
“I share everyone’s concerns for the wellbeing of our colleague and our customers. Our thoughts are with them all at this time,” Percy said.
“The safety of our employees and our customers is the most important thing to me. Today’s incident is a sad reminder of the challenges the TTC faces on the roads every day.”
Police say drivers should expect traffic delays in the area as they investigate the crash.
