TORONTO
    • Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen after stopping to help at scene of Hwy. 400 crash

    The occupants of a stolen pickup truck collided with two transport trucks on Highway 400 north of Toronto on Tuesday morning. (@OPP_HSD/ X) The occupants of a stolen pickup truck collided with two transport trucks on Highway 400 north of Toronto on Tuesday morning. (@OPP_HSD/ X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say the occupants of a stolen pickup truck involved in a collision on Highway 400 north of Toronto on Tuesday morning stole the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist following the crash.

    The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, south of Lloydtown- Aurora Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

    Police said two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck were involved in the crash, which led to “extensive guardrail damage.”

    According to police, a Good Samaritan saw the collision and stopped to render assistance. Police said the occupants of the stolen pickup truck, a man and woman, proceeded to steal the Good Samaritan’s car and flee the scene.

    Police said they have not yet located that car, identified as a grey Honda Fit.

    Two lanes of the highway will be shut down for a few more hours for clean up, police added.

