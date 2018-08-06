

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A six-year-old girl is dead and a 36-year-old father is in hospital after a collision in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police say a car and a transport truck were heading northbound on Highway 10 near Forks of the Credit Road at around 10 a.m. when the rear-end crash occurred.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Sgt. Kathe Kiamos said the man was airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment and the girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team will be investigating the cause of the crash.

“At this point we are not ruling out any factors. All factors are being considered,” Kiamos said.

Highway 10 is currently closed between Highway 24 and Old Base Line Road and the area is expected to be closed for several more hours.