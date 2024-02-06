TORONTO
Toronto

Gas line hit by excavator in downtown Toronto, road closures in effect

Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A portion of Queen Street West has been closed to traffic after a gas line was hit by an excavator, police say.

It happened near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at around 1:10 p.m.

Police say that the westbound lanes of Queen Street are closed at Spadina Avenue while the eastbound lanes are closed at Peter Street.

Police are urging residents to “avoid the area” and consider alternate routes.

