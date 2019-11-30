TORONTO -- Police are searching for four suspects after a break and enter and theft at Hudson’s Bay in Sherway Gardens Mall.

Toronto police said that the four men allegedly smashed the front doors of the store around 4:36 a.m. Monday.

The suspects then allegedly smashed the display cases in the jewellery section and stole watches and jewellery, according to police.

They allegedly fled in a dark coloured Volkswagon Jetta, police said.

Police said that a 53-year-old man with no fixed address is wanted for one count of break and enter and commit, and for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached if located, police said.

The second suspect is described as male, between the ages of 18 and 25, about five-foot-eight and 160 lbs. with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, green camouflage track pants, red running shoes, and a "NY" Yankees baseball hat.

The third suspect is a male. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white stripe across the chest and back, a red baseball hat, dark pants, and dark shoes, police said.

The fourth suspect is also a male, according to police, who said he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes, and a red baseball cap.