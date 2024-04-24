TORONTO
Toronto

    • Four school buses involved in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga, 1 person injured

    Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan) Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)
    Seven vehicles, including four school buses, collided in Mississauga on Wednesday, but only one person sustained injuries, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street South and Britannia Road West at approximately 8:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a pickup truck, four school buses and two other motor vehicles involved in the pileup.

    The driver of one of the school buses was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. At least one of the buses was transporting children at the time of the crash, but none were injured. No other injuries were reported.

    Police told CP24 that the driver of the pickup truck, a man from Mississauga, was charged with dangerous driving.

    The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

    Roads in the area were closed for an investigation but have since reopened, police said.

