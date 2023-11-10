Four Ontario municipalities turn down strong mayor powers. Here's why
Several Ontario municipalities have turned down the province's offer of strong mayor powers because of concerns either with housing targets the government has tied to them, or worries that the powers would lend themselves to a "dictatorship."
The Progressive Conservative government has assigned housing targets to 50 municipalities -- their portion of the 1.5 million homes that Premier Doug Ford has promised to get built by 2031. Ontario is currently well behind the pace needed to accomplish that goal.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
As long as the municipality formally commits to their target through a housing pledge, the province will grant them strong mayor powers, which include allowing the head of council to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, override council approval of certain bylaws, and prepare their city's budget, instead of council.
The province has framed the powers as a way to get more housing built quickly.
But some of the mayors with those powers have vowed not to use them, such as in Toronto and Ottawa, and several others received them with a lukewarm welcome, predicting they would only be used in extraordinary circumstances.
Now, four municipalities -- Newmarket, New Tecumseth, Norfolk County and Haldimand County -- have given a straight-up no thanks.
Newmarket was the first out of the gate, with Mayor John Taylor telling the province there was no way the town could build 12,000 homes in 10 years because the municipality doesn't currently have the sewage capacity to serve more than a couple thousand more homes.
"You can't commit to something that is literally impossible," he said in a recent interview.
The town is going back to the province to suggest an alternate target of 6,400 homes.
Ontario has announced that it is making $200 million over three years available to municipalities for water and wastewater projects. It is also giving up to $1.2 billion over three years through another fund for housing-related infrastructure -- as long as municipalities meet at least 80 per cent of their housing targets.
But so far most municipalities aren't on track to qualify for their part of that $1.2-billion fund, under current rules. By the province's own figures, just 12 out of the 50 municipalities have achieved 80 per cent or more of their targets for 2023 housing starts, with less than two months left in the year. Many are not even at 40 per cent.
Housing starts are an unfair metric, municipalities say, since local governments can control the number of permits, but getting shovels in the ground is up to developers.
Norfolk County is another municipality that has now said no to strong mayor powers, in part because of those concerns over being measured by housing starts, with financing difficulties, labour shortages and supply chain issues stymying many builds, said Mayor Amy Martin.
"I think it is a manageable target for us if it's approvals, but ... in this global financial climate, the reality is (it's) so far out of the municipal hands," she said in an interview.
The Ontario Big City Mayors group has written to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra to ask him to allow municipalities to qualify for a piece of the fund based on how many building permits they issue, rather than on housing starts. Calandra's office said it would review the request.
Norfolk County council also decided that it just didn't want strong mayor powers to come to the community, Martin said.
"Norfolk County is not in a position to turn away an upper level of funding, we know that, yet council members really struggled with the strong mayor power attachment," she said.
"Not to make it about me, but there was lots of conversation around the table that, 'Maybe we work well with this mayor. It's not a concern now, but who's the next mayor?"'
Shelley Ann Bentley, mayor of Haldimand County, said her municipality was also worried about where strong mayor powers could lead.
"We don't think that having one person make the decisions of the whole municipality is fair," she said in an interview.
"We have council members. They each represent each ward. They represent the people that live in our community. They should be able to come to the table and represent the people in their ward and represent their issues, but if you have one person being able to dictate, it's more of a dictatorship than anything."
Strong mayors are also able to hire and fire department heads, and Bentley believes the provincial government could apply pressure to those municipalities to get rid of a chief administrative officer it believes is blocking its goals, for example, or hire a particular person.
"I think they want to eliminate our grassroots governments and we need to say no," Bentley said.
"We are growing and we have a housing target and we are going to probably meet the housing targets they're asking for, but let us do it on our own terms."
Municipalities also say the two new funding streams for housing-related infrastructure won't make up for a shortfall created by a provincial law that cuts some of the fees developers pay, which the communities use to fund those necessities. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has pegged the deficit at about $5 billion.
A spokesperson for Calandra said the government encourages the four municipalities to commit to their housing targets.
"Should they do so, our government will give them the support they need to meet our shared housing goals, including strong mayor powers," Alexandru Cioban wrote in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Blinken says more needs to be done to save Palestinian lives and for more aid: latest updates
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'far too many' Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Damage to Gaza War Cemetery shows challenge of caring for monuments in conflict zones
This Remembrance Day, the Gaza War Cemetery - where nearly two dozen Canadians are buried - is closed to visitors as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
-
Laval teen back in court, charged in 3-year-old's death
A 19-year-old Laval, Que. man will remain in custody after he was formally charged in the death of a three-year-old boy in Bois-des-Filion, Que. Monday night.
London
-
Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Kitchener
-
Riders question LRT reliability after freezing rain disrupts service – again
Freezing rain brought the LRT to a standstill on Wednesday, but it's not the first time weather has shut down ION service.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
-
Local ceremonies and events for Remembrance Day
Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country Saturday, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Here’s a list of some of the local events happening on Nov. 11.
Northern Ontario
-
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
-
North Bay decorator still in court battle over COVID-19 pandemic restraining order
A North Bay decorator who made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic is still involved in court battles related to her refusal to follow orders from the local health unit.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Hotel guests in Ottawa face a room tax hike next year
The city of Ottawa's 2024 budget proposes increasing the Municipal Accommodation Tax Rate from 4 per cent to 5 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Ottawa weather: Showers Friday, clear Remembrance Day weekend
A rainy Friday will clear in time for the long-weekend with temperatures remaining low.
Windsor
-
Police clear the scene in Leamington
Leamington OPP were advising the public of an “ongoing incident” in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Grey Bruce Public Health warns of danger during Radon Action Month
Radon is an invisible, odourless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in any home.
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Maritime Jewish leaders concerned about safety, anti-Semitism
The president of the Tiferes Israel Synagogue in Moncton is very concerned about anti-Semitic activity across Canada since the war began.
-
High schoolers help N.B. nursing home after theft
More than 50 high school students worked alongside experienced electricians on Thursday morning to help to keep a New Brunswick nursing home’s holiday tradition on schedule in the face of theft.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several hurt in northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
Police search for suspect after rush-hour carjacking in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a man was carjacked for his brand-new Audi in the city's southwest during Thursday's evening rush hour.
-
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from wrecking ball
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Former Manitoba Speaker fulfils last goal with dedicated space for Indigenous art
Scattered throughout the century-old Manitoba Legislative Building are the works of famed Indigenous artists, including Daphne Odjig and Jackson Beardy.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Vancouver robotics company helping paraplegics walk again with cutting-edge exoskeleton
When Chloe Angus is strapped into an exoskeleton made by Human in Motion Robotics in Vancouver, she can once again stand and walk.
-
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
Edmonton
-
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Drivers seriously injured in head-on collision near Peace River
The drivers of two vehicles are in hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision Thursday near Peace River, Alta.