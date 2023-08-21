Strong mayor powers to be expanded to 21 more municipalities
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
The announcement was made at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) annual conference on Monday morning.
Speaking in London, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said he hopes to achieve at least 110,000 new housing starts in 2023.
“It would be the first time in over three decades that Ontario surpassed the 100,000 threshold,” he said.
“From there, we’ll ramp up over time until we’re on track to build at least 1.5 million homes.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The government will be setting up a three-year, $1.2 billion fund that will provide up to $400 million per year to municipalities that have committed in writing to achieving certain housing targets set by the province.
Each city’s progress will be evaluated by comparing housing starts and residential units created that calendar year with the annual assigned targets.
The government said municipalities that achieve 80 per cent or more of their annual target will be able to access the funding.
Those that do not, will get nothing.
“Here’s the best part. Municipalities that exceed their target, that do better than 100 per cent, get a bonus,” Ford said.
Money from the "Building Faster Fund" is expected to be used towards "housing-enabling infrastructure and other related costs that support community growth."
The province said they will work with the AMO to determine exactly what kind of community and housing support is needed.
The announcement comes after many municipalities expressed concern at the loss of funding typically collected from developers when construction is proposed.
Bill 23, or the “More Homes Built Faster Act,” allows certain residential homes, apartment buildings and affordable housing to be exempt from additional fees such as development charges, parkland dedication levies and community benefit charges. Family-sized rental units will also see development charges reduced by up to 25 per cent.
Cities collect development charges to help pay for the cost of municipal services or impacted infrastructure such as roads and transit.
The AMO has previously said the changes could leave communities about $5 billion short, resulting in higher property taxes or service cuts.
Housing Minister Steve Clark promised to make municipalities “whole” following a third-party audit of their finances.
Officials confirmed the “Building Faster Fund” is separate from the minister’s audit pledge and will not impact any money previously earmarked for municipal infrastructure. The funding is a separate incentive program for cities to meet their targets.
Colin Best, AMO President Colin Best said in a statement Monday the program is "an important step toward addressing the gap in municipal infrastructure funding created by Bill 23."
However, the AMO also said that changes to the Development Charges Act will create a funding shortfall of at least $1 billion annually for Ontario municipalities.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said said the funding doesn't come close to replacing the revenue municipalities are learning under Bill 23.
"It’s more than a little backwards to effectively punish municipalities for not building housing when they don’t have the funding or the provincial partner they need to do so," she said in a statement.
50 CITIES WITH STRONG MAYOR POWERS
The province is also expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities. These cities, the province said, are projected to have populations of 50,000 by 2031.
Among the list include Halton Hills, Aurora, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, North Bay and Sarnia.
A list of the new cities whose mayors have stronger powers. (Ontario government)
Strong mayor powers were first introduced in Toronto and Ottawa last year, and give the head of council the ability to propose and amend bylaws related to provincial priorities. If council wants to override a decision, they require a vote of more than two-thirds of its members.
The government has defined provincial priorities as being anything that relates to the building of housing, including the construction and maintenance of related infrastructure such as transit and roads.
These priorities could change in the future.
Mayors of these cities can also prepare and table their city's budget instead of council, and hire and fire department heads.
The 21 new mayors will get their new powers as of Oct. 31.
There are now 50 cities in Ontario whose mayors have these additional veto powers
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
LATEST UPDATES | 1,600 people remain in Yellowknife as officials urge evacuation; feds update on fires
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in Texas, marking the first U.S. landfall of the Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast late Tuesday morning, becoming the first storm in the US to do so in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering schools and offices ahead of Tropical Storm Franklin
Authorities in the Dominican Republic prepared to shut down much of the country Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
B.C. premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches $180 million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Accused in Quebec daycare bus crash that killed two kids has case postponed
The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare was postponed on Tuesday, as a prosecutor requested more time to finish disclosing evidence.
-
Conservative Party gaining ground in Quebec: poll
The Conservatives haven't traditionally done well with Quebec voters, but new polling is showing the official Opposition is gaining support among the electorate.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.
-
Witness says scene was ‘hectic’ after weekend crash that claimed two young lives
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
Police release video of another Pride flag theft in Norwich Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after another Pride flag was stolen in Norwich Township.
Kitchener
-
Fire at abandoned Kitchener auto shop closes section of Queen Street
The property is set to be turned into an 11-storey retirement condo. The developer told CTV News they have been waiting to demolish the building but are facing permit delays from the city.
-
Police release video of another Pride flag theft in Norwich Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after another Pride flag was stolen in Norwich Township.
-
Several rental scams reported in Waterloo’s University District: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are sounding the alarm after receiving several reports of rental fraud in the University District this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Suspect who tried to avoid arrest was carrying sword, Sault police say
Sault police responding to an early morning incident on James Street on Aug. 20 made a surprise discovery: a suspect was carrying a sword.
Ottawa
-
Charges laid in stabbing that injured 2 in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a double-stabbing in the Centretown area on Monday.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
-
Eastern Ontario school bus authority warns of possible shortages this fall
The school bus authority that serves school boards in eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa is warning of possible transportation shortages this fall.
Windsor
-
Local politicians decry 'disturbing development' to close Sandwich Street to traffic
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Preparations underway for new Amazon delivery station in Windsor
Site preparation for construction is currently underway on an Amazon last mile delivery station being built in Windsor.
-
Have you seen these vehicles?
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help finding two vehicles that were stolen from the downtown area.
Barrie
-
3 drivers charged with being impaired after concerned residents alert police
Ontario police say while some drivers "get it, some still do not" when it comes to impaired driving after three cases in recent days were reported by concerned residents, resulting in charges.
-
Celebrities soak up the sun in Muskoka this summer
Cottage country saw its fair share of celebrities this summer, from supermodels to NBA legends to Posh Spice.
-
Second suspect charged with murder in shooting at Owen Sound apartment
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a second suspect in connection with a homicide in July.
Atlantic
-
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick declares local state of emergency
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick says it has declared a state of local emergency effective immediately.
-
Woman charged following Spryfield stabbing: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 30-year-old woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Spryfield.
-
Investigation underway after workplace fatality in Dieppe
WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality in Dieppe, N.B.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in stabbing at Calgary Transit station, 2 more sought
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a brutal stabbing on a downtown LRT platform and investigators are looking for two others.
-
Improved emergency services at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre completed
The first phase of renovations at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre are now complete, the Alberta government says.
-
Calgary's Millennium Park has a new area to explore
A set of new climbing boulders, installed earlier this summer at Millennium Park, are now open for public use, the city announced Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Man stabbed by stranger on Portage Avenue: police
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed by a stranger on the street over the weekend.
-
Manitoba NDP would freeze hydro rates for a year if it wins provincial election
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to freeze hydroelectricity rates for one year if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment building
People living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
Vancouver
-
Fewer than 90 'partial or full' structure losses due to West Kelowna wildfire, officials say
The West Kelowna fire chief says the total number of structural losses from wildfires burning near his community as well as Westbank First Nation is estimated to be fewer than 90.
-
Downton Lake wildfire has caused 'significant' structure losses in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region: SLDR
The Downton Lake wildfire burning in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region has destroyed multiple properties around Gun Lake, and officials are asking for patience as they work to determine exactly how many.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police to provide update on West Edmonton Mall shooting
The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update on Monday's shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
-
Edmonton Elks name Rick LeLacheur as interim president, CEO
Rick LeLacheur is returning to Edmonton, the city's CFL team announced Tuesday.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | 1,600 people remain in Yellowknife as officials urge evacuation; feds update on fires
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.