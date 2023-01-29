Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel,” has died. She was 101 years old.
Premier Doug Ford announced McCallion's death in a news release early Sunday morning.
"At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion," Ford said in a statement.
Premier Doug Ford is seen in this photo with Hazel McCallion. (The Canadian Press)
According to Ford, McCallion passed away peacefully at her home in Mississauga early Sunday morning.
"There isn’t a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality," Ford said. "I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end."
McCallion served as mayor of Mississauga from 1978 until she retired in 2014. After 36 years as Mississauga mayor, the fierce politician leaves behind a legacy unlike any other in Canada’s seventh-largest city.
Nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel” for her outspoken political style, she took 12 municipal elections by storm, leaving her opponents with little chance of success.
She saw the city through some of its worst events, including the 1979 Mississauga train derailment, which occurred just months after she first took office.
The train, carrying toxic chemicals derailed in a heavily populated area near Mavis Road, resulting in a large explosion. McCallion, along with Peel Regional Police, oversaw the evacuation of the city, bringing more than 200,000 people to safety.
Despite having sprained her ankle, McCallion held press conferences and updated briefings throughout the entire week-long emergency. With no injuries or lives lost, the city was lauded for its efforts and the peaceful evacuation of its residents.
The event was a challenging start to McCallion’s term as mayor, but one that propelled her forward into an unstoppable reign that saw Mississauga, once a small collection of towns and villages, grow into Canada’s seventh-largest city.
Hazel McCallion died at her Mississauga home on Sunday.
Even early in her career, McCallion knew she would achieve great heights and was determined to be a success.
Born in 1921, McCallion was raised in the community of Port Daniel, Que., on the Gaspé Coast of the province. She was the youngest of five children, the daughter of fisherman Herbert Armand Journeaux and homemaker Amanda Maude Travers.
She had a thirst for knowledge and wanted to attend university after graduating from high school, but her family could not afford it. Instead, she attended business secretarial school and played professional hockey to help pay for her education, getting paid $5 per game
She eventually got a job at the Canadian Kellogg company in Montreal. The company transferred her to Toronto in 1942, where she eventually met the love of her life Sam McCallion, and with him, raised three children in Streetsville, Ont., a small town that was eventually amalgamated into the City of Mississauga.
McCallion left the business world in 1967 to pursue politics in Streetsville, where she eventually became mayor. Once Mississauga was amalgamated, she once again pursued politics on the municipal level, eventually being elected mayor.
McCallion had said in the past that she gave politics and the City of Mississauga everything she had, seven days a week. She was notorious for being tight on taxes, and famously took on developers to have them pay their share of the city’s fast growing infrastructure.
Known for her blunt demeanour, she was never afraid of taking on the big players, and spoke out about international human rights issues when most were silent. In 1983, she became one of the first Canadian politicians to openly support the creation of a Palestinian state.
Even at the age of 101, McCallion was determined to keep speed. She accepted an offer to extend her role as director for the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, and renewed her role as special advisor to the University of Toronto Mississauga.
McCallion has been given some of the country’s highest honours, including the Order or Canada. In 2016, the province named Feb. 14 'Hazel McCallion Day' in honour of her birthday.
For McCallion, however, the highest honour, she’s said in the past, has been being known as “a people’s mayor,” – something she’s always fought hard to be.
“[I want to be] remembered for building a city. Not alone, [I had] great staff, great counselors, and I hope they remember me for the many facilities that we've provided in the city for people. Because my motto when I ran as mayor of Streetsville and mayor of Mississauga, I always said planning and development for [the] people,” McCallion said on her 100th birthday.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths
When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Light pollution growing faster than anticipated, study finds
A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10 per cent brighter each year.
Hearing testimonies from e-cigarette users may deter students from vaping: study
According to a new study, showing university students the health risks of vaping through experts and personal testimonies can help deter them from using e-cigarettes.
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque
A ceremony will be held this evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several senior federal cabinet ministers and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are among those expected to attend.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo
With art displays and activities to bring out the best of winter for a one-day festival of fun, Winterloo has returned after three years of pandemic alterations.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds pledge not to ‘micromanage’ provinces in health-care negotiations
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos insists the federal government is going to 'work flexibly' with the provinces on the terms of a possible health-care funding deal and avoid 'micromanaging' how they deliver health care to Canadians.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winter
Ottawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiser
It's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
-
21-year-old arrested after crashing into hydro pole, fleeing the scene
A 21-year-old has been arrested after they allegedly crashed into a hydro pole overnight and fled the scene of the crash, Chatham-Kent police said.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 54, charged after shots fired in Springhill, N.S.: RCMP
A man is facing charges after gun shots were heard Saturday in Springhill, N.S.
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
Calgary
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Winter in the Woods Festival warms up Bragg Creek
Bragg Creek residents braved the cold Saturday to raise money for a local hot-spot.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation
A fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
-
Advocates anticipate this year's Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will be higher than previous years'
Advocates are predicting this year's Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will be higher than previous years' due to lingering impacts from the pandemic, job losses and inflation.
Edmonton
-
Furniture donations needed to support Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton
An organization helping Ukrainian newcomers settle into their new lives in Edmonton is hosting a furniture donation blitz to help restock their warehouse.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton Valley
An orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.