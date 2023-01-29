Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
The following is the full statement released by Premier Doug Ford on Sunday morning following the death of longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.
At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion.
Hazel passed away peacefully at her home in Mississauga early this morning at the incredible age of 101.
Hazel was the true definition of a public servant. She dedicated her long life to her community, including 36 years as mayor of Mississauga – the longest serving mayor in the city’s history. She led the transformation of Mississauga into one of Canada’s largest cities. Hazel’s mark on her community can be found in the many places and organizations that bear her name, including the Hazel McCallion Line.
There isn’t a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality. I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end.
Hazel will be missed dearly by the people that she so faithfully served. I know we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel.
On behalf of all Ontarians, I want to extend my condolences to Hazel’s family, especially her children Peter, Linda and Paul. Thank you for sharing your mother with us for so many years.
Her city, and our province, are better places because of the amazing life of Hazel McCallion. Rest easy, my friend."
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
'Cloud of dishonour:' Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths
When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in U.S. police culture
Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tenn., recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque
A ceremony will be held this evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several senior federal cabinet ministers and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are among those expected to attend.
London
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
OPP investigating hit-and-run in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they're searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning where injuries were reported.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds pledge not to ‘micromanage’ provinces in health-care negotiations
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos insists the federal government is going to 'work flexibly' with the provinces on the terms of a possible health-care funding deal and avoid 'micromanaging' how they deliver health care to Canadians.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winter
Ottawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
Windsor
-
Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate
The Windsor city councillor for Ward 4 has made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. Meanwhile, a petition has also been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.
-
Positive result from LaSalle RIDE program
The LaSalle Police Department was out Friday conducting an impaired driving enforcement blitz. In a news release, police said they stopped and investigated 585 vehicles at various locations around town.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
-
Man, 54, charged after shots fired in Springhill, N.S.: RCMP
A man is facing charges after gun shots were heard Saturday in Springhill, N.S.
Calgary
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
Roughnecks comeback falls short as they fall 11-10 in overtime to Toronto Rock
The Calgary Roughnecks roared back in the late stages Saturday night, but it wasn't quite enough to put the team over the top as they lost 11-10 in overtime to the Toronto Rock at the Saddledome.
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation
A fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
Edmonton
-
Furniture donations needed to support Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton
An organization helping Ukrainian newcomers settle into their new lives in Edmonton is hosting a furniture donation blitz to help restock their warehouse.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton Valley
An orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.