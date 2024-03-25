TORONTO
Toronto

    • Former Blue Jay Kevin Pillar gets $1 million salary in new deal with Chicago White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) -

    Outfielder Kevin Pillar's one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox calls for a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while assigned to the minors.

    Pillar could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 for 150 and each additional 25 through 375.

    Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal that called for a $3 million salary if added to the 40-man roster but he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old.

    The 11-year veteran, who spent seven seasons with Toronto, played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games.

    Chicago also agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Robbie Grossman.

    

    

